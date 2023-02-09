Kennedy’s Lucas Dolphin rolls a perfect game in high school competition... again

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lucas Dolphin is on a hot streak.

In fact, he’s rolled six 300 games, two of them in high school competition.

“Surreal,” Dolphin said of his first 300 game. “I couldn’t believe it actually happened.”

To hit 300 games in a high school competition in back to back years is very rare, but Dolphin pulled it off at the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center this year.

“I’ve never heard of it being done,” said his coach, Scott Bader.

“Being able to hit it and being able to get the high it is a lot of adrenaline,” Dolphin said. “It’s terrifying because it is mind-boggling for sure.”

This 300 game was extra special for Lucas, he had a chance to do it in front of his father.

“It is a lot more difficult than people think it is to throw the same shot 12 times in a row. Having my dad there really meant a lot, because he didn’t get to see the first two I’ve thrown.” Dolphin said. “He showed up to a meet the week before and I went the first ten and couldn’t close it out, so I was a little mad he couldn’t see a 300 that day.”

Dolphin started bowling at the age of five and he gives a lot credit for his success to grandma.

“Before I could start driving, every Friday she’d pick me up after the bus dropped me off at school and take me bowling.”

Dolphin may have some 300 games in his future, he has set some big goals.

“The sky is the limit for him right now. He keeps perfecting his game I know he’s looking to go on in college,” Bader said. “After that we’ll see where it takes him.”

“The overall goal would definitely be to go professional. I definitely think I need to focus on college before that,” he said. “I have a lot of room to grow before I can get to the highest level.”

