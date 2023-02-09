Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A family-owned grocery store known for “high quality foods, friendly service and great prices” could soon have new ownership.

TV6 reached out to Hy-Vee on the matter and Hy-Vee Assistant Vice President of Communications Dawn E Buzynski stated “We are in the process of acquiring North Scott Foods. We have notified employees today, but at this time we do not have a timeline or further details.”

North Scott Foods, 425 East LeClaire Road, has been serving the North Scott community since 1979, according to the grocery store’s website and social media pages.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts in effect for eastern Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow affecting Thursday morning commute
Zachary Twachtmann, 31, of Anamosa, is charged with homicide by vehicle after a fatal crash on...
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville, victim identified
Judge hears arguments in Drew Blahnik’s motion for a new trial in death of Chris Bagley
Johnny Blahnik Church conviction overturned
Winter Storm Forecast
Wintry weather moves in late Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch issued
Winter Storm Forecast
Winter storm could impact travel Thursday morning

Latest News

Man killed in Dubuque garage fire identified
Pedestrian injured after being hit by train in downtown Dubuque
Waterloo man who barricaded inside home with child to serve 15 years in prison
Dubuque City Council to consider $22.5 million warehouse project for Simmons Pet Foods
While the heaviest of the snow will quickly be behind us by late morning, some scattered snow...
First Alert Forecast Midday 2/9/23