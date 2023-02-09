House passes $2 million medical malpractice cap

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, a bill passed in the Iowa legislature that would limit the amount of money people could be awarded for pain and suffering in medical malpractice cases.

HF 161 would limit noneconomic damages to $1 million dollars against doctors, and $2 million if a hospital is named in the civil action lawsuit.

Just last year, a jury awarded an Iowa family a state record of almost $98 million after a baby suffered brain damage during birth. That child has brain damage and the lawsuit says will need round-the-clock care for the rest of his life. Opponents of the bill cite future medical costs for families as a reason against capping funds at one or two million. Proponents argue capping is important in removing the threat of huge malpractice suits driving doctors away from working in Iowa.

If passed in the Senate, the bill will then go to Governor Reynolds for approval.

