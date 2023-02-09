Friends and family release balloons for Dubuque shooting victim

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Family members and friends are mourning a man who died early Tuesday morning after he was fatally shot in Dubuque.

Wednesday, balloons were released to remember Lonnie Burns, 31, who was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue.

About 40 people were at Memorial League Park Wednesday, including Burns’ 12-year-old daughter Londyn. “Maybe if dad sees the balloons in the sky, he’ll know that we miss him and he was gone too soon,” she said.

“If whoever did this is watching, I just want them to know my daddy didn’t do anything. You took him from me,” she added.

Dubuque Police are checking their camera system and interviewing witnesses. They ask anyone with information or who have their own surveillance video to reach out to them.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.