Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
(Generic graphic of school lockers)(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A teacher who used to work in Spencer, Iowa has agreed to have her license suspended after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to online documents, on Nov. 30, 2021, Iowa’s Board of Educational Examiners received a complaint against Katherine Kardell of the Spencer Community School District. Then on June 24, 2022, the board found probable cause to have a hearing regarding Kardell’s conduct while working at Spencer’s high school as a vocal music teacher.

Documents state Kardell was initially charged with committing or soliciting any sexual conduct; or soliciting, encouraging or consummating a romantic relationship with a student. Those documents go on to say Kardell started this alleged inappropriate contact through text messages and embraces.

In the documents, Kardell claimed, “her contact with the student was never inappropriate.” But she agreed and admitted that if her case went to a hearing, the evidence would be sufficient to support a finding that she violated the Standards of Professional Conduct and Ethics. Because of this, Kardell accepted an agreement where her license will be suspended for three years and she’ll receive a public reprimand. The agreement also removed any mention of sexual conduct.

Kardell has also agreed to complete fifteen hours’ worth of education in “Ethics for Educators,” a course offered by the Iowa State Education Association. She also agreed to take a mental health evaluation that will assess her ability to establish and maintain appropriate teacher-student boundaries.

Kardell’s suspension’s official start date was backdated to Dec. 1, 2021. Once the suspension is over, Kardell will be responsible for reapplying for a license.

Officials with the Spencer Community School District confirmed Kardell resigned from her position on Nov. 19, 2021. KTIV also asked the district for a comment regarding Kardell but said they had none at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts in effect for eastern Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow affecting Thursday morning commute
Zachary Twachtmann, 31, of Anamosa, is charged with homicide by vehicle after a fatal crash on...
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville, victim identified
Judge hears arguments in Drew Blahnik’s motion for a new trial in death of Chris Bagley
Johnny Blahnik Church conviction overturned
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in 4 Iowa cities
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
Winter Storm Forecast
Wintry weather moves in late Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch issued

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Pence group to run ads in Iowa against school trans policies
Iowa DOT
Meteorological Mysteries: How the Iowa DOT determines road conditions
Hope CDA is helping to rebuild houses and lives in Cedar Rapids.
Program helps rebuild houses and people’s lives in Cedar Rapids
The City of Bellevue is considering installing two automated speed cameras.
Bellevue City Council considers installing speed cameras
A tape measure indicates a roughly 8 inch snow total near Dubuque on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm