Dubuque City Council to consider $22.5 million warehouse project for Simmons Pet Foods

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council is considering a public hearing over a proposed $22.5 million warehouse for Simmons Pet Food Inc.

The proposed development agreement between the city and Seippel Warehouse, LLC, which would construct the warehouse, is expected to add additional space for Simmons’ product.

The project includes purchasing 15.47 acres of city-owned land for a total of $1.49 million, and 10 years of tax breaks on the warehouse.

The warehouse, which would be constructed adjacent to Simmons’ facility at 501 Seippel Road, would be 190,000 square feet and cost about $22.5 million to construct.

The development agreement also requires Simmons to add 10 new jobs to its current roster of 271 employees.

The Dubuque City Council would discuss and vote on the project after a public hearing on February 20.

