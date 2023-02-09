Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque City Council to consider $22.5 million warehouse project for Simmons Pet Foods

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council is considering a public hearing over a proposed $22.5 million warehouse for Simmons Pet Food Inc.

The proposed development agreement between the city and Seippel Warehouse, LLC, which would construct the warehouse, is expected to add additional space for Simmons’ product.

The project includes purchasing 15.47 acres of city-owned land for a total of $1.49 million, and 10 years of tax breaks on the warehouse.

The warehouse, which would be constructed adjacent to Simmons’ facility at 501 Seippel Road, would be 190,000 square feet and cost about $22.5 million to construct.

The development agreement also requires Simmons to add 10 new jobs to its current roster of 271 employees.

The Dubuque City Council would discuss and vote on the project after a public hearing on February 20.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts in effect for eastern Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow affecting Thursday morning commute
Zachary Twachtmann, 31, of Anamosa, is charged with homicide by vehicle after a fatal crash on...
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville, victim identified
Judge hears arguments in Drew Blahnik’s motion for a new trial in death of Chris Bagley
Johnny Blahnik Church conviction overturned
Winter Storm Forecast
Wintry weather moves in late Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch issued
Winter Storm Forecast
Winter storm could impact travel Thursday morning

Latest News

The Iowa DOT is recommending against travel on highways in Dubuque County Thursday morning amid...
Travel not advised in parts of Dubuque County amid rapidly changing road conditions
A Senate subcommittee will take up a bill which would allow some teens to work in industries...
Proposed bill would expand teen work eligibility in Iowa
A Senate subcommittee will take up a bill which would allow some teens to work in industries...
Iowa Senate subcommittee to consider expanding teen work eligibility
Blank Park Zoo's baby giraffe made his Super Bowl prediction on Wednesday.
Blank Park Zoo’s baby giraffe makes Super Bowl prediction