Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bellevue City Council considers installing speed cameras

The city council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance on Monday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Bellevue is considering installing two automated speed cameras.

The cameras would be installed on the north and south ends of town along US 52. Advocates hope the cameras would improve safety in the area - particularly pedestrian safety for people on bicycles and walking trails along the highway.

The city administrator and city council must approve three readings before the ordinance takes effect. The city council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts in effect for eastern Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow affecting Thursday morning commute
Zachary Twachtmann, 31, of Anamosa, is charged with homicide by vehicle after a fatal crash on...
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville, victim identified
Judge hears arguments in Drew Blahnik’s motion for a new trial in death of Chris Bagley
Johnny Blahnik Church conviction overturned
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in 4 Iowa cities
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
Winter Storm Forecast
Wintry weather moves in late Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch issued

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Pence group to run ads in Iowa against school trans policies
Iowa DOT
Meteorological Mysteries: How the Iowa DOT determines road conditions
Hope CDA is helping to rebuild houses and lives in Cedar Rapids.
Program helps rebuild houses and people’s lives in Cedar Rapids
A tape measure indicates a roughly 8 inch snow total near Dubuque on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm