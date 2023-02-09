Bellevue City Council considers installing speed cameras

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Bellevue is considering installing two automated speed cameras.

The cameras would be installed on the north and south ends of town along US 52. Advocates hope the cameras would improve safety in the area - particularly pedestrian safety for people on bicycles and walking trails along the highway.

The city administrator and city council must approve three readings before the ordinance takes effect. The city council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.