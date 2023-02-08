Show You Care
Wintry weather moves in late tonight into tomorrow morning, Winter Storm Watch issued

Today is quiet with highs into the 40s. Look for rain and snow to move in later tonight into tomorrow morning. It could be heavy at times during the AM drive!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is quiet as we await the next system coming our way. Plan on highs today into the 40s. This evening, rain will spread up into eastern Iowa and eventually mix with snow during the overnight hours. Much of the area is under a Winter Storm Watch with most of the impacts occurring during tomorrow morning’s drive. Snowfall rates of 1″/hr look common at that time with totals of 2-5″, including the potential for a fair amount of sleet to mix in. Ultimately, the transition time of rain vs snow vs sleet will play a huge role in the final total at your house. Regardless of what you wind up with, this snow will have a high moisture content, meaning it’ll be heavy and wet. Consider getting it cleared before sunset to avoid it freezing up on you by Friday morning. While the wind is set to increase behind the system, blowing and drifting should be limited due to the wet nature of it. Stay tuned for further updates as this system continues to develop.

