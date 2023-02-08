Victim of fatal Dubuque shooting identified

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the man shot and killed in Dubuque on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Lonnie Edward Burns, 31, of Dubuque.

Investigators said Burns was shot during a disturbance involving several people in a yard adjacent to 711 Rhomberg Avenue.

The people involved reportedly fled the area on foot in several directions after the shooting.

Police said they are reviewing video footage from cameras systems, and interviewing witnesses, as the investigation continues.

Police are also asking residents with video surveillance systems in the area where the crime happened to review the footage and contact police if the incident was captured on camera.

People can call (563) 589-4415, or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or at (563) 588-0714 with any information. Police said people who give information in the case and it leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the city’s website.

