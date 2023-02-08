Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Victim of fatal Dubuque shooting identified

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the man shot and killed in Dubuque on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Lonnie Edward Burns, 31, of Dubuque.

Investigators said Burns was shot during a disturbance involving several people in a yard adjacent to 711 Rhomberg Avenue.

The people involved reportedly fled the area on foot in several directions after the shooting.

Police said they are reviewing video footage from cameras systems, and interviewing witnesses, as the investigation continues.

Police are also asking residents with video surveillance systems in the area where the crime happened to review the footage and contact police if the incident was captured on camera.

People can call (563) 589-4415, or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or at (563) 588-0714 with any information. Police said people who give information in the case and it leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the city’s website.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Springville
Car accident leads to fatality in Springville
Winter Storm Forecast
Winter storm could impact travel Thursday morning
Linn-Mar
‘We know exactly what our children need’: post prompts debate at Linn-Mar school board meeting
The Dubuque Police Department
Dubuque Police call for information after man shot to death
The Iowa City Police Department on Tuesday said they’re looking for missing 14-year-old...
Iowa City police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old

Latest News

Navy Seaman 1st Class Donald A. Stott, of Monticello, was 19-years-old when he was killed...
Monticello native killed in attack on Pearl Harbor identified, burial planned
The baby giraffe at Blank Park Zoo has predicted the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl.
Blank Park Zoo’s baby giraffe makes Super Bowl prediction
One dead in Dubuque garage fire
Zachary Twachtmann, 31, of Anamosa, is charged with homicide by vehicle after a fatal crash on...
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville, victim identified