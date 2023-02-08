Two emergency rooms to open in Marion in 2024

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two new emergency rooms will open in Marion. UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids have each announced their plans. Both want to increase access for patients not only in Marion, but surrounding communities.

”We serve not only Cedar Rapids proper but all of the surrounding communities and that’s up to 250,000 patients,” said Dr. Matthew Aucutt, Medical Director for the Emergency Department at Mercy Medical Center.

Plans to add an emergency room in Marion will lessen drive times for people who live that direction, including in more rural areas.

”We’re opening up a 10,000 square foot free standing emergency department over on Armar Drive,” said Dr. Ryan Sundermann, Medical Director for the Emergency Department at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s.

The UnityPoint location will be located near Carlos O’Kelly’s as you enter Marion from Cedar Rapids.

Meanwhile Mercy Medical Center will build its free standing ER on Katz Drive across from the Marion Hy-Vee.

Mercy became the first in the state to open an ER separate from their main hospital when they opened their Hiawatha location in 2020. They believe it has helped lessen wait times.

”Our door to doctor times are usually less than 10 minutes in Hiawatha and that’s actually helped our door to doctor times at the main hospital as well,” Dr. Aucutt said.

Both hospitals say the new emergency rooms will be fully equipped.

”Full service, it will have CT, ultrasound, basically just like any other service you’d receive at the main campus emergency department,” said Dr. Sundermann.

Between the ERs and urgent cares, patients in the area will have multiple options.

”An emergency is defined by the patient so if you think you’re having a medical emergency you should go to the emergency department,” Dr. Aucutt said.

”Urgent care might be more of your common colds, simple lacerations,” said Dr. Sundermann.

“The good news about this is if it does require a referral from the urgent care to the emergency department that just creates an even closer avenue,” he added.

Both emergency departments in Marion are expected to open in 2024.

