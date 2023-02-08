Rain begins tonight, changing to wet, heavy snow by Thursday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the calm before our next winter storm. Highs top out in the low to mid 40s across eastern Iowa with clouds increasing through the rest of the day ahead of rain developing tonight. Rain showers push in from the south this evening into tonight, changing to snow early Thursday morning. Wet, heavy snow is expected to lead to slushy roads and tough travel during the Thursday morning commute. A Winter Storm Watch is in place across much of eastern Iowa with widespread 2-5″ snowfall totals expected in the watch area. Regardless of how much snow you get, it will be wet and heavy. When the temperature falls below freezing and the exact track of the system will determine the type of precipitation and ultimately the amount of snow you receive. This is a complicated forecast, check back with TV-9 for the latest.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.