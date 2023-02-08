Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker.

The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.

“I don’t feel like he had to stab her,” said Phillip Davis.

Davis said he lived in the same neighborhood as Devonna and knew her for the last 15 years.

“She was a loving mother who had three kids,” he said. “It’s just a shame that happened; not just to her, but anybody.”

One of the organizers and Founder of Parents Against Violence Everywhere, Jimane Cooper, said they plan to continue sending their message to the City and County leaders until someone is held accountable, but the 2021 ‘Back the Blue” law made them add a new position called a Marshal. The law can result in charges filed against some protestors, it increases the penalties for some destructive actions done during protests, and it also protects drivers who unintentionally hit protestors.

“Our marshals are the people that help us cross the streets,” he said. “They have the yellow vests, and they put their lives on the line in order for us to move safely on the streets.”

They didn’t need the marshals for the smaller protest but had them on hand during a rally on Saturday. Cooper said the plan was to continue marching with safety in mind. Linn County Attorney, Nick Maybanks, said a decision on charges could be made by the end of the month.

“We feel it’s some type of help, but at the same time, they’re struggling to prosecute this guy,” said Cooper.

As more time passed and marches continued, that was part of the frustration for marchers like Davis, who knew Devonna Walker.

“There’s nothing being done about this man,” said Davis. “He’s still walking the streets. They took him into custody and released him.”

