Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have given an update on the fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Officers quickly worked to try to save his life and first responders took him to the hospital, but the man died from his injuries.

Police say 31-year-old Lonnie Edward Burns has been identified as the victim.

An initial investigation revealed that there was a disturbance involving multiple people in the area when a gun became involved and shots were fired. Police say participants fled the area on foot in several directions following the incident.

Officials are asking for any citizens in the area with surveillance systems to review the footage and notify investigations if they find any persons captured on camera around the time of the incident.

Dubuque Police say people can call (563) 589-4415, or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or at (563) 588-0714 with any information. They say people who give information in the case and it leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the city’s website.

