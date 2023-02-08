Show You Care
One dead in Dubuque garage fire

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person died in a garage fire on Wednesday morning.

In a press release, firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Iowa Street just before 8:30 a.m.

The person who died has not been identified at this time.

Fire crews said they remained at the scene for hours working to completely extinguish the fire.

The case remains under investigation.

