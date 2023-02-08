Show You Care
Monticello native killed in attack on Pearl Harbor identified, burial planned

Navy Seaman 1st Class Donald A. Stott, of Monticello, was 19-years-old when he was killed during World War II.
Navy Seaman 1st Class Donald A. Stott, of Monticello, was 19-years-old when he was killed during World War II.(The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has identified another Iowan killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II.

Navy Seaman 1st Class Donald A. Stott, of Monticello, was 19-years-old when he was killed during World War II.

Stott was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, on the morning of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The USS Oklahoma was hit by multiple torpedoes, causing it to quickly capsize.

Thanks to modern analysis tools, his body was accounted for on March 26, 2021. His family only recently received their full briefing on his identification, and a burial has been planned.

Stott was among the 429 crewmen that died in the attack on the ship.

Following the attack, only 35 of the deceased from the USS Oklahoma were identified. The remaining, unidentified remains were placed in plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

However, the DPAA, in 2015, exhumed the unknown remains from the Punchbowl for analysis.

A Sioux City, Iowa, native who also died on the USS Oklahoma during the attack, was identified last April.

Stott is expected to be buried on March 25, 2023, in Monticello.

For more information on Stott, click here.

