Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision

Two drivers were hospitalized following a Tuesday crash in Oakland County, Michigan.
Two drivers were hospitalized following a Tuesday crash in Oakland County, Michigan.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police are reminding people to wear their seat belts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning, WILX reports.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said a northbound pickup truck driver attempted to pass a salt truck, lost control, crossed over into southbound lanes and struck the patrol vehicle.

The trooper was transported to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blank for serious injuries. Police said the at-fault driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Michigan State Police said the trooper was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon and will be recovering at home for several days.

Two drivers were hospitalized following a Feb. 7, 2023 crash in Oakland County.
Two drivers were hospitalized following a Feb. 7, 2023 crash in Oakland County.(WILX)

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Springville
Car accident leads to fatality in Springville
Winter Storm Forecast
Winter storm could impact travel Thursday morning
Linn-Mar
‘We know exactly what our children need’: post prompts debate at Linn-Mar school board meeting
The Dubuque Police Department
Dubuque Police call for information after man shot to death
The Iowa City Police Department on Tuesday said they’re looking for missing 14-year-old...
Iowa City police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy addresses UK lawmakers, rare trip outside Ukraine
People can now vote on which name they think would fit best for the giraffe calf that was born...
Baby giraffe at Des Moines zoo to predict Super Bowl winner
FILE - United States' Diana Taurasi, left, and Brittney Griner tale part in a women's...
Brittney Griner absent from USA camp, but keeping in touch
Winter Storm Forecast
Wintry weather moves in late Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch issued
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
RAW: Ukraine's leader arrives at Downing Street