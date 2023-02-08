Show You Care
Man with more than 100 warrants arrested after holding up traffic, authorities say

Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.
Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.(Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say they have arrested a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

According to authorities in Harris County, deputies received reports of a man, later identified as 55-year-old Kenneth English, impeding traffic while walking on a roadway on Feb. 3.

English was taken into custody after deputies arrived at the scene.

Authorities said an investigation revealed 103 open misdemeanor warrants out for English’s arrest.

The 55-year-old was booked into the Harris County Jail with court and bond information currently pending, according to authorities.

