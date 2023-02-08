Linn Co. Dispatch brings 911 calls into smartphone era

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With a new program at Linn County’s Communications Division, callers don’t need to describe what they’re seeing—they can let their phones show dispatchers directly.

Dispatchers at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office got Prepared Live about eight months ago.

“Whatever they are seeing with their phone video, we are seeing on the screen,” said Lt. Mike Kasper, Communications Division Commander. He explained after someone makes a 911 call, dispatchers can text the caller a link. With a few clicks, that can allow their phone to stream exactly what’s happening on the scene.

“In the case of a suspicious vehicle, that would allow us to have a photo of it rather than just the description,” said Kasper. “It could provide information on a structure fire, vehicle fire—color of smoke, that’s helpful sometimes for responders to make a plan of attack.”

The program also shares the caller’s location and allows them to chat via text with a dispatcher. Kasper said since the Sheriff’s Office has had the program, it hasn’t been widely used yet.

“Probably in the last month [there have been] about three instances where we reached out to the caller, but it was declined. They chose not to or weren’t able to,” said Kasper.

He said part of the problem might be a concern about privacy, but those fears were unfounded.

“All of our invitations have to be accepted by the caller. We can’t force a connection to their gallery, or video, or microphone when they’re calling 911,” said Kasper. “It could be that there is probably misinformation out there that the government can reach into your device and that’s just not the case with this particular app.”

Dispatchers don’t send out links to everyone who dials 911, but only when they think the situation calls for it.

“There’s a lot going on when someone calls 911. Sometimes those circumstances don’t allow them to manipulate the phone,“ said Kasper.

However, he hopes the feature gets used more often in the situations that do call for it.

“It’s very helpful information at times, and we’d like to see it grow,” said Kasper.

He added the tool was provided to the police department for free after the system got its start as a school emergency notification system created by Yale students.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.