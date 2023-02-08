Heavy Wet Snow Overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight we watch rain, snow, and sleet move across the TV9 viewing area. As the transition occurs from rain to snow, a snowfall rate of 1 inch per hour is possible. This will greatly reduce visibilities and obviously affect the morning commute. Overall, we are looking for a 2-5″ blanket of heavy, wet snow to remain as the storm moves out early in the afternoon. Be careful when you try to move this snow off your sidewalk and driveway as it will be hard to shovel. Colder weather moves in for Friday with a quick rebound during the weekend. Have a great night and stay up to date on the latest forecast.

