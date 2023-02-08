Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Kennedy stays unbeaten downing Iowa City West 55-48

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kennedy boys basketball team stayed unbeaten on the season as the Cougars earned a 55-48 victory over Iowa City West Tuesday night.

Colby Dolphin registered a game-high 20 points. Micah Schlaak followed with 17 as the Cougars improve to 17-0 on the season.

Kareem Earl led the Trojans with 17 points, while Jack McCaffery added 15.

