Car accident leads to fatality in Springville

Fatal accident in Springville
Fatal accident in Springville(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:35 pm, officials responded to the area of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane for a report of a fatal accident.

Police say a 31-year-old male driver from Anamosa was heading southbound on Springville when he lost control of his vehicle, swerving into the northbound lane and hitting another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The 31-year-old from Anamosa was taken to the Linn County Correctional Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

