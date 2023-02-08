Blank Park Zoo’s baby giraffe makes Super Bowl prediction

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The baby giraffe at Blank Park Zoo has predicted the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl.

The zoo said five-month-old Bakari took his time pondering the pick before settling on the Chiefs.

“After a few minutes, keepers let Zola (Bakari’s mother) in on the fun and she went straight to the Kansas City logo, signifying her choice,” zoo staff wrote in a press release. “This gave Bakari the courage needed to pick Kansas City as well.”

The zoo’s animals have correctly predicted the winner of nine of the last 12 Super Bowls.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Subscribe to KCRG-TV9 on YouTube: Find exclusive video, video from the KCRG-TV9 video vault and more – click here

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.