Blank Park Zoo’s baby giraffe makes Super Bowl prediction

The baby giraffe at Blank Park Zoo has predicted the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl.(Blank Park Zoo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The baby giraffe at Blank Park Zoo has predicted the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl.

The zoo said five-month-old Bakari took his time pondering the pick before settling on the Chiefs.

“After a few minutes, keepers let Zola (Bakari’s mother) in on the fun and she went straight to the Kansas City logo, signifying her choice,” zoo staff wrote in a press release. “This gave Bakari the courage needed to pick Kansas City as well.”

The zoo’s animals have correctly predicted the winner of nine of the last 12 Super Bowls.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

