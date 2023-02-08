Baby giraffe at Des Moines zoo to predict Super Bowl winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines on Wednesday witness a very special prediction about who will win the Super Bowl.

‘Bakari’ the baby giraffe will be making his choice.

He was born last September.

Animals at the Blank Park Zoo have successfully picked the winner of 9 of the last 12 Super Bowls.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

