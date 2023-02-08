Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Baby giraffe at Des Moines zoo to predict Super Bowl winner

People at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines on Tuesday will witness a special prediction about who will win the Super Bowl.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines on Wednesday witness a very special prediction about who will win the Super Bowl.

‘Bakari’ the baby giraffe will be making his choice.

He was born last September.

Animals at the Blank Park Zoo have successfully picked the winner of 9 of the last 12 Super Bowls.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Subscribe to KCRG-TV9 on YouTube: Find exclusive video, video from the KCRG-TV9 video vault and more – click here

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Springville
Car accident leads to fatality in Springville
Winter Storm Forecast
Winter storm could impact travel Thursday morning
Linn-Mar
‘We know exactly what our children need’: post prompts debate at Linn-Mar school board meeting
The Dubuque Police Department
Dubuque Police call for information after man shot to death
The Iowa City Police Department on Tuesday said they’re looking for missing 14-year-old...
Iowa City police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old

Latest News

Winter Storm Forecast
Wintry weather moves in late Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch issued
Des Moines Community Leaders are encouraging local youth to join a discussion on anti-violence...
Des Moines teens to be heard at Youth Town Hall on anti-violence efforts
Des Moines Community Leaders are encouraging local youth to join a discussion on anti-violence...
Des Moines teens to be heard at Youth Town Hall on anti-violence efforts
People at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines on Tuesday will witness a special prediction about...
Baby giraffe at Des Moines zoo to predict Super Bowl winner