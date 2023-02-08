Apartment fire displaces residents in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:09 pm, emergency crews responded to a 911 call on a fire in the Penn Place Apartments on Pennsylvania Ave.

Responders arrived to find visible smoke inside the apartment building. Investigators reported that smoke detectors had been activated and that all occupants had self-evacuated.

Crews extinguished the fire and determined the fire had been contained to the stove area. An initial investigation found the cause of the fire to be grease in a frypan that was momentarily left unattended.

The building sustained a moderate amount of smoke damage. 3 occupants were displaced from the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them with alternative living arrangements.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.