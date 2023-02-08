Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville, victim identified

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa man involved in a fatal crash in Springville on Tuesday afternoon is now facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, according to court documents.

Documents show 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann is charged with operating while intoxicated, homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, and failure to maintain control.

Police said the crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. when Twachtmann, who was heading southbound on Springville Road, lost control of his vehicle, swerving into the northbound lane and hitting another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 46-year-old Dylan Vascik, of Springville.

Twachtmann sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

