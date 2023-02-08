Show You Care
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in 4 Iowa cities
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in 4 Iowa cities(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country.

The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.

In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for bankruptcy. A few weeks later, it said it was in default on its loans and didn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.

The company has released the full listing of the stores to close. Among them are stores in:

  • Cedar Rapids
  • Coralville
  • Davenport
  • Sioux City

You can read the full list below:

