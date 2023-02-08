2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAVAL, Quebec (Gray News) — Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north of Montreal, Quebec police said Wednesday.

Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving, the CBC reported.

The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, CTV said, where a parent at the scene accused the driver of crashing into the day care intentionally.

A neighbor said he and parents at the scene tried to rescue children who were pinned under the bus and subdued the driver, the CBC reported.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

