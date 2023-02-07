Show You Care
Winter storm could impact travel Thursday morning

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our next winter storm is over 24 hours away. 

Currently, it is developing in the southern Plains.  Through the daytime hours of our Wednesday, we will not see any weather impacts.

Wednesday night and Thursday is the time frame we need to watch as the system moves northeast.

Winter Storm Forecast
As the low-pressure system moves in moisture will enter the state, bringing a mix of rain and snow.

Keep a close eye on the storm’s progression to determine the extent of snowfall. This is a very tricky forecast and a 1–2-degree difference can make the difference between all rain and all snow.

Travel impacts are expected Thursday, especially in the morning.

The system drags in some cooler air with scattered snow shower ending on Friday.

Winter Storm Forecast
