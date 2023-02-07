‘We know exactly what our children need’: post prompts debate at Linn-Mar school board meeting

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A social media post made by a Linn-Mar School Board member has a handful of people calling for her resignation.

The post made by Rachel Wall last month has hundreds of comments. The post says:

The purpose of a public ed is not to teach kids what parents want. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client is not the parent, but the community.

During the first school board meeting since Wall posted the message, people came out both to support and to criticize.

“You’re leaning to the side of promoting social narratives more than you are education,” said Sean Sanford, a community parent who spoke at the meeting.

Public comment referenced everything from the Bible to Vladimir Lenin. “The problem with the original statement, and with perhaps especially with the follow-up, is that it’s fundamentally Marxist,” said Nick Hall, another community parent.

Wall made the follow-up that Hall referenced a few hours after the original post.

This post has garnered much ire and although I thought the sentiment was clear, it is obvious that’s not the case. Please allow me to clarify. This post doesn’t say that parents don’t matter or that students don’t matter. It doesn’t say that parents shouldn’t be involved or that students shouldn’t be our focus. What it says is that public education is an ecosystem. Our community is the collective for which it exists. Not for any one parent, any one student, or any one person, but rather for us all. The only agenda of public education is to educate everyone, for the benefit of everyone. It prepares us for the world. It creates critical thinkers, thoughtful and questioning children and adults, the very kind of people who act upon the world in ways that make us all better. We are not better when we split into factions that turn inward. We are better when we turn outward, toward each other and share in our humanity. We must all do better.

Wall’s comments, and the controversy that followed, come amid huge shifts in education in Iowa, including the law Governor Reynolds signed last month to use public dollars for private school tuition dollars. Monday night, parents also brought up a Linn-Mar policy that allows a gender-support plan for transgender students and parent approval for books in schools.

Beneath all the issues were the same questions of how a parent should be involved in a kid’s education. Wall argued parents need to understand education as introducing a child to society, and some were at Monday’s meeting to support her.

“Ms. Wall was correct in that the purpose of public education, and other public institutions, is for the betterment of We the People,” said Joe Stutler, a community member.

But others at the meeting weren’t buying it.

“I ask immediately for your resignation,” said Sanford.

We know exactly what our children need,” said Jeremy Higgins, another community parent.

Monday before the meeting, Wall shared a statement with TV9 about her post.

Members of the Linn-Mar school board are entitled to their individual opinions. The sharing of ideas is what democracy is all about. Healthy debate is a mainstay of successful organizations and ultimately results in strong decision-making. It has the ability to strengthen relationships critically important to working as an effective group. It helps us consider perspectives that we otherwise may not have and enables effective problem-solving. It is not in spite of, but rather because of this diversity of opinion, that the Linn-Mar Board of Education is a strong institution, and one that I’m proud to be part of. My belief in public education is unwavering. We need students, parents, teachers, and everyone in between to make it work, none more important than the others. Our children’s success is our community’s success, and an education offers the best path to a successful future. My greatest hope is that society will reinvest in public education and reinvigorate our commitment to providing students everywhere with the world-class education Linn-Mar is known for.

