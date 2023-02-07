Quiet Weather For Now

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather will persist through Wednesday, with a storm developing to the south. As the low-pressure system moves northeast, moisture will enter the state, bringing a mix of rain and snow. Keep a close eye on the storm’s progression to determine the extent of snowfall. Travel disruptions are expected Thursday. Although Friday will be cooler, milder-than-average weather is expected for the following week. Have a good night.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.