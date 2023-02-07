Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Quiet Weather For Now

By Joe Winters
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather will persist through Wednesday, with a storm developing to the south. As the low-pressure system moves northeast, moisture will enter the state, bringing a mix of rain and snow. Keep a close eye on the storm’s progression to determine the extent of snowfall. Travel disruptions are expected Thursday. Although Friday will be cooler, milder-than-average weather is expected for the following week. Have a good night.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football...
Univ. of Iowa amends Brian Ferentz’ contract
A crash.
One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash
Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
Linn-Mar
‘We know exactly what our children need’: post prompts debate at Linn-Mar school board meeting

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Cloudy start, clearing for the afternoon
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, February 6th, 2023
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Above Normal Wins This Week