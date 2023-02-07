Police: Man rammed multiple squad cars in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he rammed multiple squad cars late Monday.

Robert Irwin Ware, 55, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on five counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and one count each of interference with official acts-dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, and operating while under the influence-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

He also was cited for reckless driving, careless driving, open container, and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

Court records show a judge set his bond at $30,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 17.

According to arrest affidavits:

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Walgreens, 1660 W. Locust St., for a report of a possibly wanted person. That person was identified as Ware.

Officers blocked Ware’s vehicle in the parking lot to prevent him from leaving. Ware put the vehicle in drive and began to drive forwards and backward into officers’ squad cars and rammed them.

Ware accelerated into four squad cars that contained five officers and continued to push into and drive through them.

There were multiple store-goers both in their vehicles and walking in the parking lot at the time of the incident.

Ware’s vehicle eventually became entrapped and disabled. While in the driver’s seat, he began drinking from several bottles of liquor.

Ware also refused to get out of the vehicle when officers ordered him to do so via a loudspeaker system. He also displayed multiple large knives while inside the vehicle, according to the affidavits.

