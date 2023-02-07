Show You Care
Police investigate second report of threat of violence at Dubuque Hempstead High School

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are investigating a second report of threats of violence at Dubuque Hempstead High School in as many days.

In a press release, police said the call Tuesday morning is believed to be related to the report made Monday morning.

That first reported threat on Monday involved a possible explosive device at the high school, which resulted in the relocation of students and staff. Law enforcement conducted a search of the school, but found no dangerous or explosive materials.

Police said there is nothing to support this new reported threat on Tuesday.

Classes are expected to run as scheduled, but there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day.

Police continue to investigate the source of both calls, and say making a threat of terrorism is a class “D” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dubuque Police Department at (563) 589-4410, or submit a tip anonymously at https://www.cityofdubuque.org/formcenter/police-department-8/submit-a-tip-43.

Anyone who submits information to Crime Stoppers at (563) 588-0714 with information that leads to an arrest may qualify for a monetary reward.

