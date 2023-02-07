Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Marengo police confirm string of burglaries, residents wonder if they are connected

By Libbie Randall
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Four burglaries have happened in Marengo over the past 3 weeks. Local law enforcement has confirmed that two homes and two businesses were broken into.

Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray has confirmed these burglaries to TV-9. But law enforcement is not sure whether it’s the same suspect behind them all.

TV-9 has reached out to the two businesses - Ambie’s Bar & Ladies Room Beauty Parlor - several times since these break-ins occurred. So far, we haven’t heard anything back from either location.

However, Both appeared to be open and running business as usual early on Monday afternoon.

We do not know exactly what was stolen from any of the locations. Police Chief Gray has confirmed that one of the businesses had power and phone lines cut out. Items taken have varied.

Anyone with any information is told to contact local law enforcement at 319-642-5031.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
A vehicle involved in a crash along Covington Road on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver
A crash.
One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
Protesters march along Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Organizers...
Protestors call for arrest in fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing

Latest News

Marengo police confirm string of burglaries, residents wonder if they are connected
Marengo police confirm string of burglaries, residents wonder if they are connected
The University of Northern Iowa campus.
Univ. of Northern Iowa to be featured on Amazon Prime show ‘The College Tour’
Ross Cobler
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
Dubuque Police investigate school threat