Marengo police confirm string of burglaries, residents wonder if they are connected

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Four burglaries have happened in Marengo over the past 3 weeks. Local law enforcement has confirmed that two homes and two businesses were broken into.

Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray has confirmed these burglaries to TV-9. But law enforcement is not sure whether it’s the same suspect behind them all.

TV-9 has reached out to the two businesses - Ambie’s Bar & Ladies Room Beauty Parlor - several times since these break-ins occurred. So far, we haven’t heard anything back from either location.

However, Both appeared to be open and running business as usual early on Monday afternoon.

We do not know exactly what was stolen from any of the locations. Police Chief Gray has confirmed that one of the businesses had power and phone lines cut out. Items taken have varied.

Anyone with any information is told to contact local law enforcement at 319-642-5031.

