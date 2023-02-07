Show You Care
Linn County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired incident in Ely

A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office learned of a shots fired incident in the 1700 block of East Pacific St that occured Monday evening.

Homeowners in the area showed investigators video footage from security cameras that showed a light-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan stop in the roadway at approximately 10:30 pm Monday. Gunshots are heard on the video, with both vehicles speeding away shortly thereafter.

Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

