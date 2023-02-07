Show You Care
Jury selection to begin for man charged with shooting Linn County deputy during robbery

Jury selection starts today for a man charged with shooting a Linn County Sheriff's Deputy during a robbery.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Jury selection begins Tuesday for a man charged with shooting a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy during a robbery at a Casey’s General Store in Coggon in June 2021.

Investigators said Stanley Donahue, 36, shot Deputy William Halverson several times in the back as the deputy was responding to the reported robbery.

Police say Donahue then ran away, prompting a 12-hour manhunt across Eastern Iowa.

The search ended when a TV-9 crew spotted Donahue walking along Highway 13 near Coggon the next day.

Donahue faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and first degree robbery.

Halverson recovered after spending weeks in the hospital.

Donahue’s attorneys requested a change of venue for the trial two times, but a judge denied both requests.

