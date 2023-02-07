Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa lawmakers working to fix property tax mistake from 2021 bill

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are working on a bill to fix a mistake that could cost taxpayers millions.

The mistake comes from a tax bill lawmakers passed in 2021. It currently has Iowa set to overcharge property taxpayers by 127 million dollars.

Some worry the bill to correct the error could lead to budget cuts for police, fire, and emergency management.

One House Democrat proposes pulling 127 million dollars from Iowa’s Taxpayer Relief Fund. This would then go towards a one-time payment to fill in the gaps in city and county budgets.

Republicans and Democrats are working together to make sure that money is never collected.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football...
Univ. of Iowa amends Brian Ferentz’ contract
A crash.
One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash
Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
Linn-Mar
‘We know exactly what our children need’: post prompts debate at Linn-Mar school board meeting

Latest News

A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Linn County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired incident in Ely
Customers visit Great Harvest Bread Company on opening day at west side location.
Great Harvest Bread Company overcomes obstacles to open second Cedar Rapids location
The plan will now head to Governor Reynold’s desk where it is expected to be signed into law.
Iowa House passes bill to increase funding by 3 percent for public schools
In a letter posted to his Facebook page on Tuesday, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said he will...
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green won’t seek re-election