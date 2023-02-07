Show You Care
Iowa City police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old

The Iowa City Police Department on Tuesday said they’re looking for missing 14-year-old...
The Iowa City Police Department on Tuesday said they’re looking for missing 14-year-old TaMariaè Bridges.(Dubuque Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department on Tuesday said they’re looking for missing 14-year-old TaMariaè Bridges.

Bridges was reportedly last seen at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday at her home on the west side of Iowa City.

Police said Bridges has not been able to be reached by phone and did not attend school on Monday or Tuesday.

Police did not release a description of what the missing teen might have been wearing, but did release an image of her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

