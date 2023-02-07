Dubuque Police call for information after man shot to death

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police are asking people to come forward with information as they investigate the shooting death of a 31-year-old man.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Officers quickly worked to try to save his life and first responders took him to the hospital, but the man died from his injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name. There are also no arrests in the case, but police say they can’t release any other details at this time due to the active nature of their investigation.

Dubuque Police say people can call (563) 589-4415, or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or at (563) 588-0714 with any information. They say people who give information in the case and it leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the city’s website.

