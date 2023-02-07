Dubuque City Council discusses adding speed cameras throughout city

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After an in-depth discussion, the Dubuque City Council is one step closer to implementing speed cameras around the city.

The city already has a robust network of cameras - but none that issue speeding or red light tickets.

Police want to put cameras in high-traffic areas like the Northwest Arterial, Asbury, as well as Dodge Street. Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen gave a presentation at the meeting Monday about the cameras.

He said there have been many complaints about speeding in those areas.

“We can throw officers out, but again, we’re not there 24/7. It’s a force multiplier quite frankly. It gives us... It covers areas that we can’t cover,” said Jensen.

Police said this will help cut down on officers patrolling the area for speeders as they say they don’t have enough officers right on staff to continue doing so.

However, not everyone is in favor of cameras.

“Those speed cameras are not the answer. Understand we need more officers and I would like to have more officers. But the cameras aren’t the answer. There are times that I am driving down the road and I realize I’m speeding, but that’s because I’m watching traffic more than my speedometer,” said a Dubuque resident.

Police in Dubuque modeled the idea of speed cameras after cities like Cedar Rapids, where they say they’ve been effective at decreasing traffic deaths.

