Dog rescued in residential fire in NW Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:45 pm, Cedar Rapids Fire responded to the 1400 block of 1st Ave NW for a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front door. Responders deployed a hose line and proceeded to the basement of the home where they extinguished a bed that was on fire.

Responders found and rescued a dog that was in the house at the time.

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was a heating blanket that was left plugged in. Officials say there was minor fire, smoke, and water damage to the basement.

No one was injured from the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.