Dog rescued in residential fire in NW Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:45 pm, Cedar Rapids Fire responded to the 1400 block of 1st Ave NW for a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front door. Responders deployed a hose line and proceeded to the basement of the home where they extinguished a bed that was on fire.

Responders found and rescued a dog that was in the house at the time.

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was a heating blanket that was left plugged in. Officials say there was minor fire, smoke, and water damage to the basement.

No one was injured from the incident.

