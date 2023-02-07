Decorah man faces multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a minor

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 51-year-old Decorah man faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of purchasing/possessing depictions of a minor in a sex act.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Cory Folstad on Tuesday after searching a home on Springwater Road in rural Winneshiek County on January 23.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation. Law enforcement officials said additional charges and arrests of other people at the residence are pending.

