Cloudy start, clearing for the afternoon

Plan on some clouds to start us off today. Gradual clearing is likely this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last night’s system has come and gone and now we watch the clouds follow the same trend. While it may be rather cloudy in your area to start the day, gradual clearing should take over later this morning into the afternoon, making for a pretty nice February day. Plan on temperatures into the mid-30s north to mid-40s farther south. The next system is still on track to move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning and this system continues to look complicated. The lack of Arctic air in place will mean this system could have a hard time transitioning to full-blown snow and may be more of a rain/snow mixture throughout much of eastern Iowa. Combine that with a waffling track in the latest data and confidence is low on snow amounts at this time. Given how warm it’s been lately, erring on the lower side seems to be a good train of thought. We’ll continue watching this system throughout the week and continue to provide updates. Have a great day!

