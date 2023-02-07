Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green won’t seek re-election

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green says he will not seek re-election.

Mayor Green made the announcement in a letter posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

“The mayor role is fascinating and imminently rewarding, but I’m feeling very convicted about the cost of being mayor on my family,” Green wrote in the letter.

One of his children will be a senior in high school and another will be entering high school, and he says this is “precious, irreplaceable time” for his family.

Green says he plans to turn over the Mayor’s Office to someone new in January 2024, and then he will return to his previous job as an information architect and college instructor at the University of Northern Iowa. He also plans to begin working on a doctorate.

Green said he plans to eventually run again for the office of Mayor of Cedar Falls once his kids have grown up and left the house.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.