Above Normal Wins This Week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak system is moving towards the east, taking away the chances of showers overnight. This week will be milder than normal, with highs ranging from the upper 30s to 40s, and lows in the 20s. A new weather system is expected to bring precipitation chances starting late Wednesday, with a possibility of both rain and snow until Friday. Stay informed about the latest developments with the system. Have a great night.

