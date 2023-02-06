Show You Care
Windy and warmer today, a few showers possible this evening

Plan on a windy and warmer one across the area today. Look for a few rain showers this evening.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The big weather story today will again be milder temperatures and breezy conditions. Before we get to that, though, watch for areas of locally dense fog over the deeper snow cover to the north this morning. Look for wind gusts of 30-35 mph later this morning into the afternoon as this warm front advances through the area. From Cedar Rapids and points to the south, an afternoon of 50+ degrees looks likely. Farther north over the deeper snow, look for highs to stay into the 40s. The next system is still set to move through the area tonight with a chance of rain showers. These look pretty light and shouldn’t cause too much trouble. The next system that arrives mainly Wednesday night into Thursday is still set to bring a mix of rain and snow showers to the region. At this time, accumulation looks light, but we’ll continue to watch it. Have a great day!

First Alert Forecast