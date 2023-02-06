Windy and warm today, light rain showers by evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mild air is with us again today but comes along with gusty winds. Look for gusts of 30-40 mph out of the southeast this afternoon as a front pushes through eastern Iowa. That brings in warmer air, pushing highs into the low and mid-50s along and south of Highway 30. North of this, snowpack will limit warming, but highs should still make it to the low and mid-40s. This evening and tonight, rain showers are expected. This isn’t expected to have much impact with light rain totals and temperatures above freezing. Another system is set to bring more rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Accumulation does look light but could cause some trouble on the roads as mixed precipitation and snow becomes possible with dropping temperatures into Thursday morning. As always, check back with us for the latest!

