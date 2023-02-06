Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Iowa amends Brian Ferentz’ contract

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football...
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair of the University of Iowa, Gary Barta, announced on Monday that Brian Ferentz has signed an amended contract for the 2023 season.

The Iowa Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach’s new contract will include a smaller base salary with performance objectives that include financial incentives.

Ferentz will make $850,000 per year instead of a previous $900,000 salary for the 2023 season. He will also get a one-time lump sum bonus of $112,500 if the following objectives are achieved:

  • The team must average 25 points per game
  • The team must win at least 7 games, including a possible bowl game

If Ferentz’ achieves those objectives, he will have a base salary of $925,000 in 2024.

You can read the full amended contract below:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
A vehicle involved in a crash along Covington Road on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver
A crash.
One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
Protesters march along Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Organizers...
Protestors call for arrest in fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing

Latest News

Shoot 360 to open in Hiawatha
Shoot 360 to open in Hiawatha
Caitlin Clark, left, and Taylor McCabe, right, celebrate during a game between the Iowa...
Clark’s triple-double leads No. 6 Iowa over Penn State 95-51
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday February 5th, 2023
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday February 5th, 2023
Don Bosco, Waverly-Shell Rock three-peat in state wrestling duals
Don Bosco, Waverly-Shell Rock earn state dual three-peats