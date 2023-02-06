Univ. of Iowa amends Brian Ferentz’ contract

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair of the University of Iowa, Gary Barta, announced on Monday that Brian Ferentz has signed an amended contract for the 2023 season.

The Iowa Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach’s new contract will include a smaller base salary with performance objectives that include financial incentives.

Ferentz will make $850,000 per year instead of a previous $900,000 salary for the 2023 season. He will also get a one-time lump sum bonus of $112,500 if the following objectives are achieved:

The team must average 25 points per game

The team must win at least 7 games, including a possible bowl game

If Ferentz’ achieves those objectives, he will have a base salary of $925,000 in 2024.

You can read the full amended contract below:

