Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash

A crash.
A crash.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles on Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:08 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of County Road V56 and County Road C33, near Sumner. Troopers believe that a 2007 Lexus ES350 was traveling eastbound on County Road C33, while a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on County Road V56. Officials said that the Lexus failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection between the roads, striking the driver’s side of the Hyundai. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the northeast side of the intersection.

Derrius Grey Taylor-Ly, 22, of Altoona, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Lexus was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
The Iowa DNR has confirmed a mountain lion was shot and killed in Johnson County over the...
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds proposes reduction in income tax to 2% while “trying to get to 0%”
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
A vehicle involved in a crash along Covington Road on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver

Latest News

Eastern Iowa veteran to attend the State of the Union.
Veteran from eastern Iowa to be guest at Tuesday's State of the Union address
Aramark contract ratified.
Teamsters ratify Aramark contract, averting strike potential
Tacoa Talley.
Trial for man charged in Palo death delayed by new evidence
Nicole Schroeder.
9 Who Care: Nicole Schroeder
Iowa Statehouse.
Large majorities means fast-track for Republican bills in Iowa Legislature