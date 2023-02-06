One dead, two injured in Grundy County UTV crash
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
REINBECK, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and two other people were injured in a UTV crash in Grundy County on Saturday night.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said it happened a little after 8:30 p.m., about two miles northeast of Reinbeck.
The sheriff’s office said the driver of a UTV carrying six people lost control. The vehicle rolled, ejecting 53-year-old Lori Knaack.
First responders took Knaack to the hospital, where she died.
Two other people also went to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.