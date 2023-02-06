Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One dead, two injured in Grundy County UTV crash

One person died and two other people were injured in a UTV crash in Grundy County on Saturday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REINBECK, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and two other people were injured in a UTV crash in Grundy County on Saturday night.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said it happened a little after 8:30 p.m., about two miles northeast of Reinbeck.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a UTV carrying six people lost control. The vehicle rolled, ejecting 53-year-old Lori Knaack.

First responders took Knaack to the hospital, where she died.

Two other people also went to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
A vehicle involved in a crash along Covington Road on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
Protesters march along Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Organizers...
Protestors call for arrest in fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing
A man and his dog were rescued by five men in icy waters in Okoboji
Five men rescue an elderly man and his dog after his Jeep was submerged under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji

Latest News

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office warned of the dangers of speeding, in particular in...
“Come on people!! Speed kills!!” Iowa sheriff urges cautious driving amid thick fog
Dubuque City Council members will discuss installing more cameras to its network to try and...
Dubuque city council considering adding more traffic cameras
The death toll has quickly risen through the night following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
Death toll rises after powerful earthquake hits Turkey, Syria
One person died in a UTV crash in Grundy County on Saturday night.
One dead, one injured in Bremer County crash