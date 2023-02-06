Local police train consistently to respond to active shooter scenarios

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Officers responded quickly and potentially saved lives when a man started shooting inside a Target store last week. It happened in Omaha. Police killed the gunman and no shoppers or staff members were hurt. Local police departments also train for situations like this.

The Marion Police Department trains multiple times per year for potential active shooters. They use a simulator for some of the training and practice other scenarios at schools or churches.

They know mass shootings are all too common. There have already been 60 in the United States this year, and it’s only early February.

The simulated training is done using a system called VirTra. Despite cold weather, the system allows officers to train virtually in house.

”We train and we train and we train so that we’re ready to respond, hoping that we never have to respond,” said Tom Daubs of the Marion Police Department.

Officers use fake ammunition to train offsite each year as well. This includes using role players to act as shooters.

”We try to make it as real world as possible. We try to do force on force training which means we want the, our guys and gals to carry everything that they’re going to carry in day to day operations,” said Chris Ward, a Sergeant with the Marion Police Department.

The response has changed over the years. The first person on scene is trained to address the threat as quickly as possible, as opposed to setting up a perimeter and waiting for backup.

“If there’s a situation, first person on scene, we’re going to get in there and do what we can,” said Daubs.

They knowing when it comes to saving lives every second counts.

It’s not just Marion Police consistently training for these situations. They work alongside other agencies like Cedar Rapids Police, Hiawatha Police and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office as well as Emergency Management and Area Ambulance Service.

This is because in a real situation each agency would work together to protect the community.

